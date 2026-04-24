4/24/26: Overcast with Daytime High of 80, Current Temp 79, Light Drizzle Possible Tonight, Low Around 67

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM report a temperature of 78.8°F, with winds coming from the northwest at 7.8 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 80.2°F, while the low was 53.2°F. As we move into the evening, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 67.1°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 8.3 mph later tonight. There remains a 38% chance of light drizzle, similar to what has been observed throughout the day.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable as we approach overnight, continuing to feature overcast skies.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 53°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 42% UV Index 6.6 (High) Precip 38% chance · 0.02 in Now 79°F · feels 77°F Sunrise 6:00am Sunset 7:26pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 80°F 53°F Drizzle: light Saturday 80°F 62°F Drizzle: light Sunday 76°F 54°F Overcast Monday 80°F 56°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 76°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 66°F 52°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 64°F 44°F Overcast

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