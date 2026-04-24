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Home Weather 4/24/26: Overcast with Daytime High of 80, Current Temp 79, Light Drizzle...

4/24/26: Overcast with Daytime High of 80, Current Temp 79, Light Drizzle Possible Tonight, Low Around 67

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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM report a temperature of 78.8°F, with winds coming from the northwest at 7.8 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 80.2°F, while the low was 53.2°F. As we move into the evening, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 67.1°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 8.3 mph later tonight. There remains a 38% chance of light drizzle, similar to what has been observed throughout the day.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable as we approach overnight, continuing to feature overcast skies.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
53°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
6.6 (High)
Precip
38% chance · 0.02 in
Now
79°F · feels 77°F
Sunrise
6:00am
Sunset
7:26pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 80°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 80°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 76°F 54°F Overcast
Monday 80°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 76°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 66°F 52°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 64°F 44°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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