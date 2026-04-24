4/24/26: Overcast with a High of 81.1 and Low of 53.2; Moderate Rain Possible Tonight

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 81.1°F, accompanied by a steady wind at 11 mph. The sky remains overcast with no precipitation recorded so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 81.1°F, while the low was 53.2°F. The wind has been consistent, gusting up to 11.9 mph, and there is a 32% chance of rainfall, with a potential total of 0.22 in if rain occurs later. As we move into the evening, the temperature will drop to a low of 66.9°F, with winds remaining steady at up to 10.6 mph. The overcast conditions are expected to persist tonight.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County. Residents are advised to stay updated on local forecasts as conditions change.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 53°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 39% UV Index 6.6 (High) Precip 32% chance · 0.22 in Now 81°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 6:00am Sunset 7:26pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 81°F 53°F Rain: moderate Saturday 72°F 63°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 76°F 54°F Overcast Monday 80°F 56°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 76°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 66°F 52°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 64°F 44°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email