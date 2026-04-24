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Home Weather 4/24/26: Overcast with a High of 81.1 and Low of 53.2; Moderate...

4/24/26: Overcast with a High of 81.1 and Low of 53.2; Moderate Rain Possible Tonight

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 81.1°F, accompanied by a steady wind at 11 mph. The sky remains overcast with no precipitation recorded so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 81.1°F, while the low was 53.2°F. The wind has been consistent, gusting up to 11.9 mph, and there is a 32% chance of rainfall, with a potential total of 0.22 in if rain occurs later. As we move into the evening, the temperature will drop to a low of 66.9°F, with winds remaining steady at up to 10.6 mph. The overcast conditions are expected to persist tonight.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County. Residents are advised to stay updated on local forecasts as conditions change.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
53°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
39%
UV Index
6.6 (High)
Precip
32% chance · 0.22 in
Now
81°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
6:00am
Sunset
7:26pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 81°F 53°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 72°F 63°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 76°F 54°F Overcast
Monday 80°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 76°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 66°F 52°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 64°F 44°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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