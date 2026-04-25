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Home Weather 4/24/26: Overcast Conditions Overnight with a Low of 67, Daytime High Reached...

4/24/26: Overcast Conditions Overnight with a Low of 67, Daytime High Reached 80, Light Winds Persisting

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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 68.9°F with a light wind from the southeast at 2.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and the skies are overcast.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 80.2°F and a low of 53.2°F. Winds were stronger, peaking at 10.3 mph, with a 39% chance of precipitation but ultimately no measurable rainfall observed.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 67.1°F, with winds increasing slightly, capable of reaching up to 9.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 39%, and the overcast conditions are likely to persist into the early hours of tomorrow.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for this area.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
53°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
6.6 (High)
Precip
39% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 72°F
Sunrise
6:00am
Sunset
7:26pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 80°F 53°F Overcast
Saturday 75°F 61°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 85°F 54°F Fog
Monday 76°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 77°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 70°F 52°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 64°F 46°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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