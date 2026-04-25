4/24/26: Overcast Conditions Overnight with a Low of 67, Daytime High Reached 80, Light Winds Persisting

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 68.9°F with a light wind from the southeast at 2.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and the skies are overcast.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 80.2°F and a low of 53.2°F. Winds were stronger, peaking at 10.3 mph, with a 39% chance of precipitation but ultimately no measurable rainfall observed.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 67.1°F, with winds increasing slightly, capable of reaching up to 9.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 39%, and the overcast conditions are likely to persist into the early hours of tomorrow.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for this area.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 53°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 79% UV Index 6.6 (High) Precip 39% chance · 0 in Now 69°F · feels 72°F Sunrise 6:00am Sunset 7:26pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 80°F 53°F Overcast Saturday 75°F 61°F Rain: moderate Sunday 85°F 54°F Fog Monday 76°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 77°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 70°F 52°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 64°F 46°F Overcast

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