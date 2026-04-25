4/24/26: Overcast Conditions Overnight with a Low of 67, Daytime High Reached 80, Light Winds Persisting

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 68.9°F with a light wind from the southeast at 2.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and the skies are overcast.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 80.2°F and a low of 53.2°F. Winds were stronger, peaking at 10.3 mph, with a 39% chance of precipitation but ultimately no measurable rainfall observed.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 67.1°F, with winds increasing slightly, capable of reaching up to 9.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 39%, and the overcast conditions are likely to persist into the early hours of tomorrow.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for this area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|80°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|75°F
|61°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|85°F
|54°F
|Fog
|Monday
|76°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|77°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|70°F
|52°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|64°F
|46°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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