4/24/26: Clear Morning, High 83, Low 54, Winds Up to 12.5, 24% Chance of Rain, Overcast Tonight, Low 69

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 56.1°F with a light wind from the south at 5.5 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead, today is expected to reach a high of 83.1°F with a low tonight near 68.5°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, gusting up to 12.5 mph, while there is a 24% chance of precipitation. Tonight, the conditions will shift to overcast skies.
No official weather warnings are in effect for the area at this time.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
54°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
77%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
24% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
6:00am
Sunset
7:26pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|83°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|75°F
|60°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|76°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|75°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|74°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|71°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|64°F
|45°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
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