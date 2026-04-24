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Home Weather 4/24/26: Clear Morning, High 83, Low 54, Winds Up to 12.5, 24%...

4/24/26: Clear Morning, High 83, Low 54, Winds Up to 12.5, 24% Chance of Rain, Overcast Tonight, Low 69

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Source Staff
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Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 56.1°F with a light wind from the south at 5.5 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead, today is expected to reach a high of 83.1°F with a low tonight near 68.5°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, gusting up to 12.5 mph, while there is a 24% chance of precipitation. Tonight, the conditions will shift to overcast skies.

No official weather warnings are in effect for the area at this time.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
54°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
77%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
24% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
6:00am
Sunset
7:26pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 83°F 54°F Overcast
Saturday 75°F 60°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 76°F 54°F Overcast
Monday 75°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 74°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 71°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 64°F 45°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

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