4/24/26: Clear Morning, High 83, Low 54, Winds Up to 12.5, 24% Chance of Rain, Overcast Tonight, Low 69

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 56.1°F with a light wind from the south at 5.5 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead, today is expected to reach a high of 83.1°F with a low tonight near 68.5°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, gusting up to 12.5 mph, while there is a 24% chance of precipitation. Tonight, the conditions will shift to overcast skies.

No official weather warnings are in effect for the area at this time.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 54°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 77% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 24% chance · 0 in Now 56°F · feels 54°F Sunrise 6:00am Sunset 7:26pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 83°F 54°F Overcast Saturday 75°F 60°F Rain: moderate Sunday 76°F 54°F Overcast Monday 75°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 74°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 71°F 53°F Drizzle: light Thursday 64°F 45°F Mainly clear

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