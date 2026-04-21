4/21/26: Overcast with High of 80.8 and Low of 43.3, Wind at 12.2 mph, No Precipitation Expected Tonight.

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 80.4°F with winds from the southeast at 12.1 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to the rest of the day, the high temperature is expected to reach 80.8°F, with a low of 43.3°F later tonight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 12.2 mph, with no chance of precipitation throughout the day. This overcast condition is expected to persist into the evening.

For tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 60.6°F, and winds will remain manageable, up to 10.3 mph. The overcast skies will continue, with no precipitation expected.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 43°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 24% UV Index 7.5 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 80°F · feels 76°F Sunrise 6:04am Sunset 7:24pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 81°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 82°F 51°F Overcast Thursday 78°F 54°F Overcast Friday 79°F 58°F Drizzle: light Saturday 75°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 81°F 55°F Overcast Monday 74°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate

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