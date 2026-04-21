Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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Home Weather 4/21/26: Overcast with High of 80.8 and Low of 43.3, Wind at...

4/21/26: Overcast with High of 80.8 and Low of 43.3, Wind at 12.2 mph, No Precipitation Expected Tonight.

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Source Staff
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Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 80.4°F with winds from the southeast at 12.1 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to the rest of the day, the high temperature is expected to reach 80.8°F, with a low of 43.3°F later tonight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 12.2 mph, with no chance of precipitation throughout the day. This overcast condition is expected to persist into the evening.

For tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 60.6°F, and winds will remain manageable, up to 10.3 mph. The overcast skies will continue, with no precipitation expected.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
43°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
24%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
80°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
6:04am
Sunset
7:24pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 81°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 82°F 51°F Overcast
Thursday 78°F 54°F Overcast
Friday 79°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 75°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 81°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 74°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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