4/21/26: Clear Morning With High of 81, Low of 43, Winds Up to 12; Overcast Tonight With Low of 62, Winds Up to 10

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 44.4°F with a light wind from the west at 3.5 mph. There has been no precipitation reported, and the sky is clear.
Later today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 81.1°F, with a low of 43.5°F overnight. Winds may increase to as much as 12.4 mph during the day and will shift to 10.3 mph this evening. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and the sky will become overcast tonight with a low temperature of 61.7°F.
There are currently no official weather alerts issued for the area. Please remain attentive to local updates throughout the day.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
44°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
44°F · feels 41°F
Sunrise
6:04am
Sunset
7:24pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|81°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|82°F
|51°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|78°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|78°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|72°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|79°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|77°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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