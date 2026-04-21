Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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Home Weather 4/21/26: Clear Morning With High of 81, Low of 43, Winds Up...

4/21/26: Clear Morning With High of 81, Low of 43, Winds Up to 12; Overcast Tonight With Low of 62, Winds Up to 10

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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 44.4°F with a light wind from the west at 3.5 mph. There has been no precipitation reported, and the sky is clear.

Later today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 81.1°F, with a low of 43.5°F overnight. Winds may increase to as much as 12.4 mph during the day and will shift to 10.3 mph this evening. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and the sky will become overcast tonight with a low temperature of 61.7°F.

There are currently no official weather alerts issued for the area. Please remain attentive to local updates throughout the day.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
44°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
44°F · feels 41°F
Sunrise
6:04am
Sunset
7:24pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 81°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 82°F 51°F Clear sky
Thursday 78°F 54°F Overcast
Friday 78°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 72°F 59°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 79°F 56°F Overcast
Monday 77°F 63°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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