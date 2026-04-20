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Home Weather 4/20/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures with Highs Reaching 74 and Lows...

4/20/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures with Highs Reaching 74 and Lows Dropping to 40; Wind Speeds Up to 13 mph

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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM are 41.4°F with a light wind from the south at 5.8 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 73.8°F with a low of 39.9°F. Winds will increase throughout the day, reaching up to 13.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and conditions will remain clear.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 54.1°F with winds calming to around 8.8 mph. The clear skies are expected to continue, with no chance of precipitation.

Today's Details

High
74°F
Low
40°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
41°F · feels 36°F
Sunrise
6:05am
Sunset
7:23pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 74°F 40°F Clear sky
Tuesday 81°F 46°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 50°F Overcast
Thursday 78°F 52°F Overcast
Friday 79°F 59°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 71°F 61°F Rain showers: slight

Next 24 Hours

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