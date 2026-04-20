4/20/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures with Highs Reaching 74 and Lows Dropping to 40; Wind Speeds Up to 13 mph

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM are 41.4°F with a light wind from the south at 5.8 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 73.8°F with a low of 39.9°F. Winds will increase throughout the day, reaching up to 13.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and conditions will remain clear.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 54.1°F with winds calming to around 8.8 mph. The clear skies are expected to continue, with no chance of precipitation.
Today's Details
High
74°F
Low
40°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
41°F · feels 36°F
Sunrise
6:05am
Sunset
7:23pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|74°F
|40°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|81°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|78°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|79°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|71°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours
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