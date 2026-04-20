4/20/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures with Highs Reaching 74 and Lows Dropping to 40; Wind Speeds Up to 13 mph

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM are 41.4°F with a light wind from the south at 5.8 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 73.8°F with a low of 39.9°F. Winds will increase throughout the day, reaching up to 13.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and conditions will remain clear.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 54.1°F with winds calming to around 8.8 mph. The clear skies are expected to continue, with no chance of precipitation.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 40°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 7.3 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 41°F · feels 36°F Sunrise 6:05am Sunset 7:23pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 74°F 40°F Clear sky Tuesday 81°F 46°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 50°F Overcast Thursday 78°F 52°F Overcast Friday 79°F 59°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 61°F Drizzle: light Sunday 71°F 61°F Rain showers: slight

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