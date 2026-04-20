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Home Weather 4/20/26: Clear Skies and 72° with Calm Winds; High Today Reached 75°,...

4/20/26: Clear Skies and 72° with Calm Winds; High Today Reached 75°, Low Dropped to 40°, Expect Mild Evening at 55°

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 72.1°F with a wind speed of 9.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded, and conditions are clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 74.7°F while the low was 39.9°F. Tonight’s low is expected to be around 55°F, with wind speeds decreasing to approximately 8.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and clear skies will continue into the evening.

There are currently no active weather warnings or alerts in the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable overnight.

Today's Details

High
75°F
Low
40°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
32%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
72°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
6:05am
Sunset
7:23pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 75°F 40°F Mainly clear
Tuesday 81°F 47°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 52°F Overcast
Thursday 78°F 52°F Overcast
Friday 79°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 75°F 60°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 78°F 59°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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