4/20/26: Clear Skies and 72° with Calm Winds; High Today Reached 75°, Low Dropped to 40°, Expect Mild Evening at 55°

Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 72.1°F with a wind speed of 9.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded, and conditions are clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 74.7°F while the low was 39.9°F. Tonight’s low is expected to be around 55°F, with wind speeds decreasing to approximately 8.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and clear skies will continue into the evening.

There are currently no active weather warnings or alerts in the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable overnight.

Today's Details High 75°F Low 40°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 32% UV Index 7.3 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 72°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 6:05am Sunset 7:23pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 75°F 40°F Mainly clear Tuesday 81°F 47°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 52°F Overcast Thursday 78°F 52°F Overcast Friday 79°F 58°F Drizzle: light Saturday 75°F 60°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 78°F 59°F Drizzle: light

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