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Home Weather 4/20/26: Clear Skies and 59°F Tonight After a Warm Day with a...

4/20/26: Clear Skies and 59°F Tonight After a Warm Day with a High of 75°F and No Precipitation in Rutherford County

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Source Staff
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Rutherford County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 58.6°F. Winds are gentle at 5 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 74.7°F and a low of 39.9°F, with wind gusts up to 11.4 mph. The chance of precipitation throughout the day remained at 0%, contributing to the mainly clear conditions observed.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 55.6°F, with winds increasing slightly up to 7.8 mph. The forecast indicates that the clear skies should continue overnight with no precipitation expected.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings or alerts active in the area.

Today's Details

High
75°F
Low
40°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
48%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
59°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
6:05am
Sunset
7:23pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 75°F 40°F Mainly clear
Tuesday 82°F 48°F Overcast
Wednesday 82°F 53°F Overcast
Thursday 78°F 53°F Overcast
Friday 79°F 59°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 74°F 60°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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