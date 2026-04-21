4/20/26: Clear Skies and 59°F Tonight After a Warm Day with a High of 75°F and No Precipitation in Rutherford County

Rutherford County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 58.6°F. Winds are gentle at 5 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 74.7°F and a low of 39.9°F, with wind gusts up to 11.4 mph. The chance of precipitation throughout the day remained at 0%, contributing to the mainly clear conditions observed.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 55.6°F, with winds increasing slightly up to 7.8 mph. The forecast indicates that the clear skies should continue overnight with no precipitation expected.
Currently, there are no official weather warnings or alerts active in the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|75°F
|40°F
|Mainly clear
|Tuesday
|82°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|82°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|78°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|79°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|74°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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