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Home Weather 4/2/26: Overcast Evening with Mild 75°F, Gentle Breezes

4/2/26: Overcast Evening with Mild 75°F, Gentle Breezes

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At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 75°F. Winds are blowing at 9.3 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 83.5°F with lows of 64.8°F. Winds reached up to 16.3 mph, although the chance of precipitation remained low at 2%, with no rainfall occurrence.

Tonight, the skies will change to partly cloudy as temperatures are expected to drop to approximately 72.9°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, potentially topping out at 12.1 mph. Like earlier, the precipitation chance remains minimal at 2%.

Residents should expect stable weather conditions to continue into the early hours without significant change or any weather alerts in effect.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
65°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
75°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
6:30am
Sunset
7:08pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 83°F 65°F Overcast
Friday 83°F 67°F Overcast
Saturday 80°F 62°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 62°F 46°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 61°F 41°F Overcast
Tuesday 54°F 37°F Overcast
Wednesday 63°F 31°F Overcast

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