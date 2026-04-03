4/2/26: Overcast Evening with Mild 75°F, Gentle Breezes

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 75°F. Winds are blowing at 9.3 mph with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 83.5°F with lows of 64.8°F. Winds reached up to 16.3 mph, although the chance of precipitation remained low at 2%, with no rainfall occurrence.
Tonight, the skies will change to partly cloudy as temperatures are expected to drop to approximately 72.9°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, potentially topping out at 12.1 mph. Like earlier, the precipitation chance remains minimal at 2%.
Residents should expect stable weather conditions to continue into the early hours without significant change or any weather alerts in effect.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|83°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|83°F
|67°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|80°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|62°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|61°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|54°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|63°F
|31°F
|Overcast
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