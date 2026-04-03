4/2/26: Overcast Evening with Mild 75°F, Gentle Breezes

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 75°F. Winds are blowing at 9.3 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 83.5°F with lows of 64.8°F. Winds reached up to 16.3 mph, although the chance of precipitation remained low at 2%, with no rainfall occurrence.

Tonight, the skies will change to partly cloudy as temperatures are expected to drop to approximately 72.9°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, potentially topping out at 12.1 mph. Like earlier, the precipitation chance remains minimal at 2%.

Residents should expect stable weather conditions to continue into the early hours without significant change or any weather alerts in effect.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 65°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 75°F · feels 73°F Sunrise 6:30am Sunset 7:08pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 83°F 65°F Overcast Friday 83°F 67°F Overcast Saturday 80°F 62°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 62°F 46°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 61°F 41°F Overcast Tuesday 54°F 37°F Overcast Wednesday 63°F 31°F Overcast

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