4/2/26: Overcast and Warm at 83.5, Breezy with Winds Up to 18.4 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, current conditions show a temperature of 83.5°F with winds blowing at a speed of 18.4 mph. The sky remains overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Today’s temperature peaked at a near high of 83.7°F, with the low early this morning at 64.8°F. Winds have reached up to 18.6 mph, with minimal chance of precipitation, standing at just 2%. The day has remained largely dry and overcast.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 72.9°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 14.3 mph anticipated. Conditions will continue to be overcast, and the chance of rain remains low at 2%.
Residents should anticipate consistent overcast skies throughout the evening, with no significant changes in weather conditions expected.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|84°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|82°F
|68°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|62°F
|46°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|62°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|53°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|63°F
|30°F
|Partly cloudy
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