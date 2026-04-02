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Home Weather 4/2/26: Overcast and Warm at 83.5, Breezy with Winds Up to 18.4...

4/2/26: Overcast and Warm at 83.5, Breezy with Winds Up to 18.4 mph

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, current conditions show a temperature of 83.5°F with winds blowing at a speed of 18.4 mph. The sky remains overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s temperature peaked at a near high of 83.7°F, with the low early this morning at 64.8°F. Winds have reached up to 18.6 mph, with minimal chance of precipitation, standing at just 2%. The day has remained largely dry and overcast.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 72.9°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 14.3 mph anticipated. Conditions will continue to be overcast, and the chance of rain remains low at 2%.

Residents should anticipate consistent overcast skies throughout the evening, with no significant changes in weather conditions expected.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
65°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
6:30am
Sunset
7:08pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 84°F 65°F Overcast
Friday 82°F 68°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 62°F 46°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 62°F 41°F Overcast
Tuesday 53°F 37°F Overcast
Wednesday 63°F 30°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

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