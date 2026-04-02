4/2/26: Overcast and Warm at 83.5, Breezy with Winds Up to 18.4 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, current conditions show a temperature of 83.5°F with winds blowing at a speed of 18.4 mph. The sky remains overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s temperature peaked at a near high of 83.7°F, with the low early this morning at 64.8°F. Winds have reached up to 18.6 mph, with minimal chance of precipitation, standing at just 2%. The day has remained largely dry and overcast.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 72.9°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 14.3 mph anticipated. Conditions will continue to be overcast, and the chance of rain remains low at 2%.

Residents should anticipate consistent overcast skies throughout the evening, with no significant changes in weather conditions expected.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 65°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 37% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 83°F · feels 79°F Sunrise 6:30am Sunset 7:08pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 84°F 65°F Overcast Friday 82°F 68°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 62°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 62°F 46°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 62°F 41°F Overcast Tuesday 53°F 37°F Overcast Wednesday 63°F 30°F Partly cloudy

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