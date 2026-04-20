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Home Weather 4/19/26: Clear Sky and Low of 50, High of 66, Winds Up...

4/19/26: Clear Sky and Low of 50, High of 66, Winds Up to 11.6, No Precipitation

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In Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is 53.2°F with a light wind from the southeast at 3.5 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation, and the sky is clear.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 66.4°F and dipped to a low of 43.2°F. Wind gusts varied throughout the day, reaching up to 11.6 mph. The chance of precipitation was 26%, but no rain was recorded.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 50.2°F. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 9.4 mph. The forecast indicates clear skies with no expected precipitation.

There are currently no active weather warnings in effect.

Today's Details

High
66°F
Low
43°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
26% chance · 0 in
Now
53°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
6:07am
Sunset
7:22pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 66°F 43°F Drizzle: light
Monday 75°F 43°F Clear sky
Tuesday 82°F 47°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 50°F Overcast
Thursday 78°F 53°F Overcast
Friday 81°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 74°F 60°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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