4/19/26: Clear Sky and Low of 50, High of 66, Winds Up to 11.6, No Precipitation

In Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is 53.2°F with a light wind from the southeast at 3.5 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation, and the sky is clear.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 66.4°F and dipped to a low of 43.2°F. Wind gusts varied throughout the day, reaching up to 11.6 mph. The chance of precipitation was 26%, but no rain was recorded.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 50.2°F. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 9.4 mph. The forecast indicates clear skies with no expected precipitation.

There are currently no active weather warnings in effect.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 43°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 38% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 26% chance · 0 in Now 53°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 6:07am Sunset 7:22pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 66°F 43°F Drizzle: light Monday 75°F 43°F Clear sky Tuesday 82°F 47°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 50°F Overcast Thursday 78°F 53°F Overcast Friday 81°F 59°F Drizzle: light Saturday 74°F 60°F Drizzle: light

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