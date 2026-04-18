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Home Weather 4/18/26: Overcast with Mild Temperatures; High 78, Low 47, Winds up to...

4/18/26: Overcast with Mild Temperatures; High 78, Low 47, Winds up to 17, Precip Chance 53% with Moderate Drizzle Expe…

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Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 77.7°F with a wind speed of 5.8 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no measurable precipitation so far today.

Looking ahead, the high for today is expected to reach 78.3°F, with a low of 46.9°F overnight. Winds could increase, gusting up to 16.5 mph, and there is a 53% chance of precipitation, with an anticipated total of 0.05 in. Light drizzle is expected this evening, continuing the overcast conditions.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 46.9°F, with similar wind speeds and precipitation chances continuing. Residents should prepare for the possibility of drizzle and breezy conditions overnight.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
47°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
47%
UV Index
6.2 (High)
Precip
53% chance · 0.05 in
Now
78°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
6:08am
Sunset
7:21pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 78°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 64°F 44°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 70°F 44°F Clear sky
Tuesday 74°F 49°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 51°F Overcast
Thursday 78°F 53°F Overcast
Friday 79°F 60°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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