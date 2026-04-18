4/18/26: Overcast with Mild Temperatures; High 78, Low 47, Winds up to 17, Precip Chance 53% with Moderate Drizzle Expe…

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 77.7°F with a wind speed of 5.8 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no measurable precipitation so far today.

Looking ahead, the high for today is expected to reach 78.3°F, with a low of 46.9°F overnight. Winds could increase, gusting up to 16.5 mph, and there is a 53% chance of precipitation, with an anticipated total of 0.05 in. Light drizzle is expected this evening, continuing the overcast conditions.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 46.9°F, with similar wind speeds and precipitation chances continuing. Residents should prepare for the possibility of drizzle and breezy conditions overnight.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 47°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 47% UV Index 6.2 (High) Precip 53% chance · 0.05 in Now 78°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 6:08am Sunset 7:21pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 78°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 64°F 44°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 70°F 44°F Clear sky Tuesday 74°F 49°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 51°F Overcast Thursday 78°F 53°F Overcast Friday 79°F 60°F Drizzle: light

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