4/18/26: Overcast with Mild Temperatures; High 78, Low 47, Winds up to 17, Precip Chance 53% with Moderate Drizzle Expe…

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 77.7°F with a wind speed of 5.8 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no measurable precipitation so far today.
Looking ahead, the high for today is expected to reach 78.3°F, with a low of 46.9°F overnight. Winds could increase, gusting up to 16.5 mph, and there is a 53% chance of precipitation, with an anticipated total of 0.05 in. Light drizzle is expected this evening, continuing the overcast conditions.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 46.9°F, with similar wind speeds and precipitation chances continuing. Residents should prepare for the possibility of drizzle and breezy conditions overnight.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|78°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|64°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|70°F
|44°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|74°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|78°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|79°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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