4/18/26: Overcast conditions with high of 79 and low of 48. Chance of moderate rain later; winds up to 16 mph.

Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 65.5°F with overcast skies. The wind is blowing from the west at 9.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead to today’s forecast, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 79°F and a low of 48.7°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, gusting up to 16.3 mph. There is a 58% chance of moderate rain, with expected precipitation totals around 0.3 in.
Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 48.7°F, with continued winds up to 16.3 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is 50%, with moderate drizzle anticipated.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|79°F
|49°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|64°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|69°F
|44°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|74°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|79°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|74°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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