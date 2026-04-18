4/18/26: Overcast conditions with high of 79 and low of 48. Chance of moderate rain later; winds up to 16 mph.

Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 65.5°F with overcast skies. The wind is blowing from the west at 9.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today’s forecast, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 79°F and a low of 48.7°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, gusting up to 16.3 mph. There is a 58% chance of moderate rain, with expected precipitation totals around 0.3 in.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 48.7°F, with continued winds up to 16.3 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is 50%, with moderate drizzle anticipated.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 49°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 58% chance · 0.3 in Now 65°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 6:08am Sunset 7:21pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 79°F 49°F Rain: moderate Sunday 64°F 42°F Overcast Monday 69°F 44°F Clear sky Tuesday 74°F 49°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 51°F Overcast Thursday 79°F 55°F Overcast Friday 74°F 59°F Drizzle: light

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