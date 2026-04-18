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Home Weather 4/18/26: Overcast conditions with high of 79 and low of 48. Chance...

4/18/26: Overcast conditions with high of 79 and low of 48. Chance of moderate rain later; winds up to 16 mph.

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 65.5°F with overcast skies. The wind is blowing from the west at 9.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today’s forecast, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 79°F and a low of 48.7°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, gusting up to 16.3 mph. There is a 58% chance of moderate rain, with expected precipitation totals around 0.3 in.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 48.7°F, with continued winds up to 16.3 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is 50%, with moderate drizzle anticipated.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
49°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
58% chance · 0.3 in
Now
65°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
6:08am
Sunset
7:21pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 79°F 49°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 64°F 42°F Overcast
Monday 69°F 44°F Clear sky
Tuesday 74°F 49°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 51°F Overcast
Thursday 79°F 55°F Overcast
Friday 74°F 59°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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