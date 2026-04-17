4/17/26: Partly Cloudy With A High Of 86 And A Chance Of Light Rain This Afternoon; Currently 56 With Gentle Winds

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 55.9°F, with a light wind from the southeast at 2.5 mph. There has been no precipitation overnight, and the sky is partly cloudy.
Looking ahead, today’s forecast indicates a high of 85.5°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 6.3 mph, with a precipitation chance of 41% and a possible total of 0.07 in of slight rain. The temperature is expected to drop to a low of 55.9°F by tonight, with winds calming to around 5.7 mph. The nighttime forecast shows mainly clear skies, with a low of 70.5°F and a minimal precipitation chance of 2%.
No official weather warnings are in effect at this time. Please stay tuned for updates throughout the day.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|85°F
|56°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|77°F
|47°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|65°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|70°F
|45°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|74°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|79°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|81°F
|56°F
|Partly cloudy
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