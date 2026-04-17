Friday, April 17, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 4/17/26: Partly Cloudy With A High Of 86 And A Chance Of...

4/17/26: Partly Cloudy With A High Of 86 And A Chance Of Light Rain This Afternoon; Currently 56 With Gentle Winds

By
Source Staff
-
0
12

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 55.9°F, with a light wind from the southeast at 2.5 mph. There has been no precipitation overnight, and the sky is partly cloudy.

Looking ahead, today’s forecast indicates a high of 85.5°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 6.3 mph, with a precipitation chance of 41% and a possible total of 0.07 in of slight rain. The temperature is expected to drop to a low of 55.9°F by tonight, with winds calming to around 5.7 mph. The nighttime forecast shows mainly clear skies, with a low of 70.5°F and a minimal precipitation chance of 2%.

No official weather warnings are in effect at this time. Please stay tuned for updates throughout the day.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
56°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
97%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
41% chance · 0.07 in
Now
56°F · feels 56°F
Sunrise
6:09am
Sunset
7:20pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 85°F 56°F Rain: slight
Saturday 77°F 47°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 65°F 43°F Overcast
Monday 70°F 45°F Clear sky
Tuesday 74°F 50°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 52°F Overcast
Thursday 81°F 56°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×