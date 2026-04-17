4/17/26: Partly Cloudy With A High Of 86 And A Chance Of Light Rain This Afternoon; Currently 56 With Gentle Winds

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 55.9°F, with a light wind from the southeast at 2.5 mph. There has been no precipitation overnight, and the sky is partly cloudy.

Looking ahead, today’s forecast indicates a high of 85.5°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 6.3 mph, with a precipitation chance of 41% and a possible total of 0.07 in of slight rain. The temperature is expected to drop to a low of 55.9°F by tonight, with winds calming to around 5.7 mph. The nighttime forecast shows mainly clear skies, with a low of 70.5°F and a minimal precipitation chance of 2%.

No official weather warnings are in effect at this time. Please stay tuned for updates throughout the day.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 56°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 97% UV Index 7.5 (High) Precip 41% chance · 0.07 in Now 56°F · feels 56°F Sunrise 6:09am Sunset 7:20pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 85°F 56°F Rain: slight Saturday 77°F 47°F Rain: moderate Sunday 65°F 43°F Overcast Monday 70°F 45°F Clear sky Tuesday 74°F 50°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 52°F Overcast Thursday 81°F 56°F Partly cloudy

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