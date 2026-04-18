4/17/26: Mainly Clear Tonight with a Low of 70, Daytime High Reached 84, Precip Chance Was 41%

The current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM are 72.5°F with a light wind from the northeast at 4.5 mph. There has been no precipitation reported this evening, and the skies remain mainly clear.

Earlier today, Rutherford County experienced a high of 84.4°F and a low of 56.3°F, with a maximum wind speed reaching 6.7 mph. There was a 41% chance of rain, resulting in a total precipitation of 0.07 in from slight rain that occurred during the day. Tonight’s low is expected to be around 69.6°F, with winds continuing up to 6.7 mph and no chance of precipitation forecast.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions are expected to remain stable through the night, with clear skies and mild temperatures continuing into the early morning hours.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 56°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 59% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 41% chance · 0.07 in Now 73°F · feels 73°F Sunrise 6:09am Sunset 7:20pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 84°F 56°F Rain: slight Saturday 78°F 47°F Rain: moderate Sunday 64°F 42°F Overcast Monday 70°F 44°F Clear sky Tuesday 75°F 49°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 52°F Overcast Thursday 80°F 56°F Partly cloudy

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