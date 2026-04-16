4/16/26: Partly Cloudy Morning with 67; Expect High of 85, Winds up to 20; Chance of Late A.M. Showers

Rutherford County is currently experiencing partly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 67.1°F. Wind is blowing at 10.3 mph, and there has been no reported precipitation.
Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 85.1°F, while the low will be around 61.2°F. Winds could increase to 19.8 mph, with a 19% chance of precipitation, totaling up to 0.37 in if it occurs. As the day progresses, residents should prepare for the possibility of heavy rain.
Tonight’s forecast indicates a low of 61.2°F under mostly clear skies. Wind speeds will remain high at up to 19.8 mph, and there continues to be a 19% chance of precipitation.
Today's Details
High
85°F
Low
61°F
Wind
20 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
19% chance · 0.37 in
Now
67°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
6:10am
Sunset
7:19pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|85°F
|61°F
|Rain: heavy
|Friday
|85°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|49°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|64°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|70°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|71°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|73°F
|56°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!