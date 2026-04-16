4/16/26: Partly Cloudy Morning with 67; Expect High of 85, Winds up to 20; Chance of Late A.M. Showers

Rutherford County is currently experiencing partly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 67.1°F. Wind is blowing at 10.3 mph, and there has been no reported precipitation.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 85.1°F, while the low will be around 61.2°F. Winds could increase to 19.8 mph, with a 19% chance of precipitation, totaling up to 0.37 in if it occurs. As the day progresses, residents should prepare for the possibility of heavy rain.

Tonight’s forecast indicates a low of 61.2°F under mostly clear skies. Wind speeds will remain high at up to 19.8 mph, and there continues to be a 19% chance of precipitation.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 61°F Wind 20 mph Humidity 63% UV Index 7.3 (High) Precip 19% chance · 0.37 in Now 67°F · feels 64°F Sunrise 6:10am Sunset 7:19pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 85°F 61°F Rain: heavy Friday 85°F 59°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 49°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 64°F 44°F Drizzle: light Monday 70°F 43°F Overcast Tuesday 71°F 51°F Overcast Wednesday 73°F 56°F Overcast

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