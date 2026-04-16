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Home Weather 4/16/26: Partly Cloudy Morning with 67; Expect High of 85, Winds up...

4/16/26: Partly Cloudy Morning with 67; Expect High of 85, Winds up to 20; Chance of Late A.M. Showers

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Rutherford County is currently experiencing partly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 67.1°F. Wind is blowing at 10.3 mph, and there has been no reported precipitation.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 85.1°F, while the low will be around 61.2°F. Winds could increase to 19.8 mph, with a 19% chance of precipitation, totaling up to 0.37 in if it occurs. As the day progresses, residents should prepare for the possibility of heavy rain.

Tonight’s forecast indicates a low of 61.2°F under mostly clear skies. Wind speeds will remain high at up to 19.8 mph, and there continues to be a 19% chance of precipitation.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
61°F
Wind
20 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
19% chance · 0.37 in
Now
67°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
6:10am
Sunset
7:19pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 85°F 61°F Rain: heavy
Friday 85°F 59°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 49°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 64°F 44°F Drizzle: light
Monday 70°F 43°F Overcast
Tuesday 71°F 51°F Overcast
Wednesday 73°F 56°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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