4/16/26: Mainly Clear Tonight with a Low of 63 and Winds up to 14.5 MPH; High Today Reached 84, Low Was 63

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 64.2°F with a wind speed of 7.4 mph. There has been no precipitation reported. The skies are mainly clear at this time.
Earlier today, the high reached 83.7°F, while the low was recorded at 62.8°F. Winds throughout the day gusted up to 14.5 mph, and there was a 19% chance of precipitation, although no rain was observed. For tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 62.8°F, with winds continuing to gust up to 14.5 mph and a 10% chance of precipitation.
There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions are expected to remain clear into the overnight hours.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|84°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|88°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|80°F
|50°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|64°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|71°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|73°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|52°F
|Overcast
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