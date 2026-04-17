4/16/26: Mainly Clear Tonight with a Low of 63 and Winds up to 14.5 MPH; High Today Reached 84, Low Was 63

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 64.2°F with a wind speed of 7.4 mph. There has been no precipitation reported. The skies are mainly clear at this time.

Earlier today, the high reached 83.7°F, while the low was recorded at 62.8°F. Winds throughout the day gusted up to 14.5 mph, and there was a 19% chance of precipitation, although no rain was observed. For tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 62.8°F, with winds continuing to gust up to 14.5 mph and a 10% chance of precipitation.

There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions are expected to remain clear into the overnight hours.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 63°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 71% UV Index 7.3 (High) Precip 19% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 6:10am Sunset 7:19pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 84°F 63°F Overcast Friday 88°F 57°F Overcast Saturday 80°F 50°F Rain: slight Sunday 64°F 43°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 71°F 45°F Overcast Tuesday 73°F 52°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 52°F Overcast

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