Thursday, April 16, 2026
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Home Weather 4/16/26: Mainly Clear Tonight with a Low of 63 and Winds up...

4/16/26: Mainly Clear Tonight with a Low of 63 and Winds up to 14.5 MPH; High Today Reached 84, Low Was 63

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Source Staff
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Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 64.2°F with a wind speed of 7.4 mph. There has been no precipitation reported. The skies are mainly clear at this time.

Earlier today, the high reached 83.7°F, while the low was recorded at 62.8°F. Winds throughout the day gusted up to 14.5 mph, and there was a 19% chance of precipitation, although no rain was observed. For tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 62.8°F, with winds continuing to gust up to 14.5 mph and a 10% chance of precipitation.

There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions are expected to remain clear into the overnight hours.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
63°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
71%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
19% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
6:10am
Sunset
7:19pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 84°F 63°F Overcast
Friday 88°F 57°F Overcast
Saturday 80°F 50°F Rain: slight
Sunday 64°F 43°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 71°F 45°F Overcast
Tuesday 73°F 52°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 52°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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