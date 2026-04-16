Thursday, April 16, 2026
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Home Weather 4/16/26: Clear Skies with a High of 84 and Low of 64,...

4/16/26: Clear Skies with a High of 84 and Low of 64, Winds Up to 13; Chance of Drizzle Tonight at 8%

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Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 81.5°F with a wind speed of 11 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 83.7°F while the low was 63.5°F. The wind at times picked up to 13.4 mph, with a precipitation chance of 19% and light drizzle resulting in a total of 0.03 in of rain. For tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 63.5°F, with similar wind speeds up to 13.4 mph and a reduced precipitation chance of 8%, maintaining clear skies.

There are no official weather alerts currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
64°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
19% chance · 0.03 in
Now
82°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
6:10am
Sunset
7:19pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 84°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 88°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 81°F 49°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 63°F 44°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 71°F 44°F Overcast
Tuesday 73°F 52°F Overcast
Wednesday 71°F 57°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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