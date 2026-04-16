4/16/26: Clear Skies with a High of 84 and Low of 64, Winds Up to 13; Chance of Drizzle Tonight at 8%

Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 81.5°F with a wind speed of 11 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Earlier today, the high reached 83.7°F while the low was 63.5°F. The wind at times picked up to 13.4 mph, with a precipitation chance of 19% and light drizzle resulting in a total of 0.03 in of rain. For tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 63.5°F, with similar wind speeds up to 13.4 mph and a reduced precipitation chance of 8%, maintaining clear skies.
There are no official weather alerts currently in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
High
84°F
Low
64°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
19% chance · 0.03 in
Now
82°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
6:10am
Sunset
7:19pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|84°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|88°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|81°F
|49°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|63°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|71°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|73°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|71°F
|57°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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