4/16/26: Clear Skies with a High of 84 and Low of 64, Winds Up to 13; Chance of Drizzle Tonight at 8%

Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 81.5°F with a wind speed of 11 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 83.7°F while the low was 63.5°F. The wind at times picked up to 13.4 mph, with a precipitation chance of 19% and light drizzle resulting in a total of 0.03 in of rain. For tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 63.5°F, with similar wind speeds up to 13.4 mph and a reduced precipitation chance of 8%, maintaining clear skies.

There are no official weather alerts currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 64°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 41% UV Index 7.3 (High) Precip 19% chance · 0.03 in Now 82°F · feels 79°F Sunrise 6:10am Sunset 7:19pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 84°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 88°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 81°F 49°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 63°F 44°F Drizzle: dense Monday 71°F 44°F Overcast Tuesday 73°F 52°F Overcast Wednesday 71°F 57°F Overcast

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