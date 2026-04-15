4/15/26: Partly Cloudy Day with High of 86 and Winds Up to 12 MPH, Tonight Low Near 69 with Overcast Skies

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 84°F with a wind speed of 11.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and skies are partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the high reached 85.8°F, with a low of 59.2°F. Going into tonight, expect overcast skies with a low of 69.3°F and wind speeds decreasing slightly to a maximum of 10.4 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation for the evening.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable through the night.

Today's Details High 86°F Low 59°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 32% UV Index 7.2 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 84°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 6:12am Sunset 7:18pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 86°F 59°F Overcast Thursday 76°F 60°F Rain: slight Friday 84°F 57°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 48°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 64°F 42°F Drizzle: light Monday 66°F 39°F Overcast Tuesday 67°F 50°F Overcast

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