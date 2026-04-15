4/15/26: Partly Cloudy Day with High of 86 and Winds Up to 12 MPH, Tonight Low Near 69 with Overcast Skies

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 84°F with a wind speed of 11.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and skies are partly cloudy.
Earlier today, the high reached 85.8°F, with a low of 59.2°F. Going into tonight, expect overcast skies with a low of 69.3°F and wind speeds decreasing slightly to a maximum of 10.4 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation for the evening.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable through the night.
Today's Details
High
86°F
Low
59°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
32%
UV Index
7.2 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
84°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
6:12am
Sunset
7:18pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|86°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|76°F
|60°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|84°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|48°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|64°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|66°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|67°F
|50°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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