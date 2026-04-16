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Home Weather 4/15/26: Overcast with a high of 85.8, low of 59.2; currently 71.1,...

4/15/26: Overcast with a high of 85.8, low of 59.2; currently 71.1, calm winds. Tonight partly cloudy, low of 68.4.

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 71.1°F with winds from the east-northeast at 5.7 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 85.8°F and a low of 59.2°F. Wind speeds varied, peaking at 12.7 mph. Looking toward tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 68.4°F. The wind may pick up slightly, reaching up to 9.6 mph, with conditions becoming partly cloudy.

There are currently no official weather warnings or advisories in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
86°F
Low
59°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
7.2 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
6:12am
Sunset
7:18pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 86°F 59°F Overcast
Thursday 81°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 88°F 57°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 51°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 64°F 43°F Drizzle: light
Monday 67°F 39°F Overcast
Tuesday 71°F 48°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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