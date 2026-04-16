4/15/26: Overcast with a high of 85.8, low of 59.2; currently 71.1, calm winds. Tonight partly cloudy, low of 68.4.

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 71.1°F with winds from the east-northeast at 5.7 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 85.8°F and a low of 59.2°F. Wind speeds varied, peaking at 12.7 mph. Looking toward tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 68.4°F. The wind may pick up slightly, reaching up to 9.6 mph, with conditions becoming partly cloudy.

There are currently no official weather warnings or advisories in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 86°F Low 59°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 49% UV Index 7.2 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 71°F · feels 69°F Sunrise 6:12am Sunset 7:18pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 86°F 59°F Overcast Thursday 81°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 88°F 57°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 51°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 64°F 43°F Drizzle: light Monday 67°F 39°F Overcast Tuesday 71°F 48°F Overcast

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