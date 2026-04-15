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Home Weather 4/15/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 86 and Low of 59;...

4/15/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 86 and Low of 59; Winds Up to 13; No Precipitation Expected Today or Tonight

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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 60.8°F with winds from the north-northwest at 8.3 mph. Precipitation has not been recorded. The sky is mainly clear at this time.

Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 85.8°F with a low of 59.2°F. Winds may pick up slightly, reaching up to 12.6 mph, and there is a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day. This evening, temperatures will lower to a low of 68°F under overcast conditions, with wind speeds up to 9.6 mph.

There are currently no official weather warnings active in the area.

Today's Details

High
86°F
Low
59°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
64%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
61°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
6:12am
Sunset
7:18pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 86°F 59°F Overcast
Thursday 83°F 63°F Rain: moderate
Friday 83°F 59°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 51°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 64°F 42°F Drizzle: light
Monday 61°F 39°F Overcast
Tuesday 69°F 45°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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