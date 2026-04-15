4/15/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 86 and Low of 59; Winds Up to 13; No Precipitation Expected Today or Tonight

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 60.8°F with winds from the north-northwest at 8.3 mph. Precipitation has not been recorded. The sky is mainly clear at this time.
Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 85.8°F with a low of 59.2°F. Winds may pick up slightly, reaching up to 12.6 mph, and there is a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day. This evening, temperatures will lower to a low of 68°F under overcast conditions, with wind speeds up to 9.6 mph.
There are currently no official weather warnings active in the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|86°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|83°F
|63°F
|Rain: moderate
|Friday
|83°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|51°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|64°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|61°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|69°F
|45°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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