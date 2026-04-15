4/15/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 86 and Low of 59; Winds Up to 13; No Precipitation Expected Today or Tonight

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 60.8°F with winds from the north-northwest at 8.3 mph. Precipitation has not been recorded. The sky is mainly clear at this time.

Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 85.8°F with a low of 59.2°F. Winds may pick up slightly, reaching up to 12.6 mph, and there is a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day. This evening, temperatures will lower to a low of 68°F under overcast conditions, with wind speeds up to 9.6 mph.

There are currently no official weather warnings active in the area.

Today's Details High 86°F Low 59°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 61°F · feels 57°F Sunrise 6:12am Sunset 7:18pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 86°F 59°F Overcast Thursday 83°F 63°F Rain: moderate Friday 83°F 59°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 51°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 64°F 42°F Drizzle: light Monday 61°F 39°F Overcast Tuesday 69°F 45°F Overcast

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