4/15/26: Clear Skies with High of 85, Low of 59, Winds up to 12.7 mph, No Precipitation Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 84.4°F with a wind speed of 12.1 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time, and the skies are clear.

Today’s high reached 85.1°F with a low of 59.2°F. Winds may gust up to 12.7 mph throughout the day, but no precipitation is expected with a 0% chance. As we move into the evening, temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 68.7°F, with winds decreasing to a maximum of 9.3 mph. The skies will remain overcast tonight.

There are currently no active weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions are stable, and no significant weather changes are anticipated for the remainder of the day.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 59°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 28% UV Index 7.2 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 84°F · feels 81°F Sunrise 6:12am Sunset 7:18pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 85°F 59°F Overcast Thursday 84°F 63°F Overcast Friday 84°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 48°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 64°F 42°F Drizzle: light Monday 66°F 39°F Overcast Tuesday 67°F 50°F Overcast

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