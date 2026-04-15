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Home Weather 4/15/26: Clear Skies with High of 85, Low of 59, Winds up...

4/15/26: Clear Skies with High of 85, Low of 59, Winds up to 12.7 mph, No Precipitation Expected

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 84.4°F with a wind speed of 12.1 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time, and the skies are clear.

Today’s high reached 85.1°F with a low of 59.2°F. Winds may gust up to 12.7 mph throughout the day, but no precipitation is expected with a 0% chance. As we move into the evening, temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 68.7°F, with winds decreasing to a maximum of 9.3 mph. The skies will remain overcast tonight.

There are currently no active weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions are stable, and no significant weather changes are anticipated for the remainder of the day.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
59°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
28%
UV Index
7.2 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
84°F · feels 81°F
Sunrise
6:12am
Sunset
7:18pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 85°F 59°F Overcast
Thursday 84°F 63°F Overcast
Friday 84°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 48°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 64°F 42°F Drizzle: light
Monday 66°F 39°F Overcast
Tuesday 67°F 50°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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