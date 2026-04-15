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Home Weather 4/14/26: Partly Cloudy With a High of 85 and Low Tonight of...

4/14/26: Partly Cloudy With a High of 85 and Low Tonight of 70, Winds Up to 8, No Precipitation Expected

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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 71.6°F with winds from the southeast at 7.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded. The sky is partly cloudy, providing a mild evening atmosphere.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 84.7°F and dropped to a low of 61.9°F. Wind gusts during the day reached up to 11.9 mph, with a minimal chance of precipitation, noted at just 1%, which did not result in any measurable rain.

As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to lower to around 69.6°F with wind speeds potentially increasing to 8.3 mph. Skies will remain clear, and there is no anticipated chance of precipitation overnight.

There are currently no active weather alerts for the area. Please stay tuned for updates and any changes in the weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
62°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
72°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
6:13am
Sunset
7:18pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 85°F 62°F Overcast
Wednesday 86°F 61°F Overcast
Thursday 82°F 63°F Drizzle: light
Friday 84°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 82°F 50°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 62°F 44°F Rain: slight
Monday 61°F 37°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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