4/14/26: Partly Cloudy With a High of 85 and Low Tonight of 70, Winds Up to 8, No Precipitation Expected

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 71.6°F with winds from the southeast at 7.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded. The sky is partly cloudy, providing a mild evening atmosphere.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 84.7°F and dropped to a low of 61.9°F. Wind gusts during the day reached up to 11.9 mph, with a minimal chance of precipitation, noted at just 1%, which did not result in any measurable rain.

As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to lower to around 69.6°F with wind speeds potentially increasing to 8.3 mph. Skies will remain clear, and there is no anticipated chance of precipitation overnight.

There are currently no active weather alerts for the area. Please stay tuned for updates and any changes in the weather conditions.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 62°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 41% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 72°F · feels 68°F Sunrise 6:13am Sunset 7:18pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 85°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 86°F 61°F Overcast Thursday 82°F 63°F Drizzle: light Friday 84°F 60°F Drizzle: light Saturday 82°F 50°F Rain: moderate Sunday 62°F 44°F Rain: slight Monday 61°F 37°F Overcast

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