4/14/26: Clear Sky and 62°F in Rutherford County, Highs Reaching 86 Today

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 62.1°F. Winds are blowing at 6.3 mph with no precipitation recorded.
Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 85.8°F with clear skies turning overcast as the day progresses. The wind will pick up slightly, reaching speeds up to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, with no measurable rain expected.
Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, and the temperature will not drop significantly, maintaining a low around 71.6°F. Winds will decrease to speeds of up to 10.3 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the likelihood of rain will stay minimal at 1%.
Residents should enjoy the mild weather conditions today and tonight as no severe weather warnings are in effect.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|86°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|87°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|80°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|84°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|82°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|62°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|60°F
|37°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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