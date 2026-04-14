Tuesday, April 14, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 4/14/26: Clear Sky and 62°F in Rutherford County, Highs Reaching 86 Today

4/14/26: Clear Sky and 62°F in Rutherford County, Highs Reaching 86 Today

By
Source Staff
-
0
34

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 62.1°F. Winds are blowing at 6.3 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 85.8°F with clear skies turning overcast as the day progresses. The wind will pick up slightly, reaching speeds up to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, with no measurable rain expected.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, and the temperature will not drop significantly, maintaining a low around 71.6°F. Winds will decrease to speeds of up to 10.3 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the likelihood of rain will stay minimal at 1%.

Residents should enjoy the mild weather conditions today and tonight as no severe weather warnings are in effect.

Today's Details

High
86°F
Low
62°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
73%
UV Index
7.2 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
62°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:13am
Sunset
7:18pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 86°F 62°F Overcast
Wednesday 87°F 62°F Overcast
Thursday 80°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 84°F 60°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 82°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 62°F 44°F Drizzle: light
Monday 60°F 37°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×