4/14/26: Clear Sky and 62°F in Rutherford County, Highs Reaching 86 Today

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 62.1°F. Winds are blowing at 6.3 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 85.8°F with clear skies turning overcast as the day progresses. The wind will pick up slightly, reaching speeds up to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, with no measurable rain expected.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, and the temperature will not drop significantly, maintaining a low around 71.6°F. Winds will decrease to speeds of up to 10.3 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the likelihood of rain will stay minimal at 1%.

Residents should enjoy the mild weather conditions today and tonight as no severe weather warnings are in effect.

Today's Details High 86°F Low 62°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 73% UV Index 7.2 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 62°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:13am Sunset 7:18pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 86°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 87°F 62°F Overcast Thursday 80°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 84°F 60°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 82°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 62°F 44°F Drizzle: light Monday 60°F 37°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email