4/14/26: Clear Skies with Highs of 85, Winds Up to 12.9 mph, and Low Tonight of 70

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 85.1°F with a wind speed of 12.2 mph. There has been no precipitation reported today. The skies are clear, providing a pleasant afternoon.

Looking at the outlook for today, the high reached 85.1°F while the low is expected to be around 61.9°F. Winds may gust up to 12.9 mph throughout the day, with a low chance of precipitation at 1%. As we transition into tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 69.8°F, with winds decreasing slightly to a maximum of 10.5 mph. The skies will remain clear.

There are currently no official weather alerts in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable with no significant weather changes forecasted.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 62°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 36% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 85°F · feels 84°F Sunrise 6:13am Sunset 7:18pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 85°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 87°F 62°F Overcast Thursday 78°F 63°F Rain showers: slight Friday 84°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 83°F 54°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 64°F 46°F Rain: moderate Monday 61°F 36°F Overcast

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