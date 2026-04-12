4/12/26: Mainly Clear, Evening Temp 83, Winds to 15 mph

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a temperature of 82.9°F with a wind speed of 14.7 mph and no precipitation, under mainly clear skies. The day’s high reached 84°F while the low was at 53.1°F, with maximum wind speeds up to 16 mph.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 66.7°F. Winds will slightly decrease, with speeds reaching up to 12.9 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.
For residents planning any outdoor activities, the current conditions and tonight’s forecast suggest a pleasant evening ahead. As always, it’s advisable to keep a light jacket handy due to the cooler evening temperatures and mild winds.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|84°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|81°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|81°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|79°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|76°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|83°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|81°F
|64°F
|Overcast
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