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Home Weather 4/12/26: Mainly Clear, Evening Temp 83, Winds to 15 mph

4/12/26: Mainly Clear, Evening Temp 83, Winds to 15 mph

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a temperature of 82.9°F with a wind speed of 14.7 mph and no precipitation, under mainly clear skies. The day’s high reached 84°F while the low was at 53.1°F, with maximum wind speeds up to 16 mph.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 66.7°F. Winds will slightly decrease, with speeds reaching up to 12.9 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.

For residents planning any outdoor activities, the current conditions and tonight’s forecast suggest a pleasant evening ahead. As always, it’s advisable to keep a light jacket handy due to the cooler evening temperatures and mild winds.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
53°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
22%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
6:16am
Sunset
7:16pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 84°F 53°F Overcast
Monday 81°F 64°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 81°F 62°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 59°F Overcast
Thursday 76°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 83°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 81°F 64°F Overcast

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