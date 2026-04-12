4/12/26: Mainly Clear, Evening Temp 83, Winds to 15 mph

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a temperature of 82.9°F with a wind speed of 14.7 mph and no precipitation, under mainly clear skies. The day’s high reached 84°F while the low was at 53.1°F, with maximum wind speeds up to 16 mph.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 66.7°F. Winds will slightly decrease, with speeds reaching up to 12.9 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.

For residents planning any outdoor activities, the current conditions and tonight’s forecast suggest a pleasant evening ahead. As always, it’s advisable to keep a light jacket handy due to the cooler evening temperatures and mild winds.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 53°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 22% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 83°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 6:16am Sunset 7:16pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 84°F 53°F Overcast Monday 81°F 64°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 81°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 59°F Overcast Thursday 76°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 83°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 81°F 64°F Overcast

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