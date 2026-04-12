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Home Weather 4/12/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 84.4°F in Rutherford County, Winds at...

4/12/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 84.4°F in Rutherford County, Winds at 16.8 mph

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At 2:45 PM today in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 84.4°F and winds blowing at 16.8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s temperatures reached a high of 84.6°F during the day, and dropped to an early morning low of 53.1°F. Winds were consistent around the peak of 16.7 mph, making it a breezy day. The chance for precipitation remained very low at 1%, with no precipitation occurring.

The outlook for tonight in Rutherford County shows overcast skies with a cooler low of 67.1°F expected. Winds will decrease to a gentler 12.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation will maintain at a minimal 1%.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
53°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
24%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
84°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
6:16am
Sunset
7:16pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 85°F 53°F Overcast
Monday 80°F 64°F Overcast
Tuesday 80°F 62°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 59°F Overcast
Thursday 76°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 83°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 81°F 64°F Overcast

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