4/12/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 84.4°F in Rutherford County, Winds at 16.8 mph

At 2:45 PM today in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 84.4°F and winds blowing at 16.8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation.
Today’s temperatures reached a high of 84.6°F during the day, and dropped to an early morning low of 53.1°F. Winds were consistent around the peak of 16.7 mph, making it a breezy day. The chance for precipitation remained very low at 1%, with no precipitation occurring.
The outlook for tonight in Rutherford County shows overcast skies with a cooler low of 67.1°F expected. Winds will decrease to a gentler 12.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation will maintain at a minimal 1%.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|85°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|80°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|80°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|79°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|76°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|83°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|81°F
|64°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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