4/12/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 84.4°F in Rutherford County, Winds at 16.8 mph

At 2:45 PM today in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 84.4°F and winds blowing at 16.8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s temperatures reached a high of 84.6°F during the day, and dropped to an early morning low of 53.1°F. Winds were consistent around the peak of 16.7 mph, making it a breezy day. The chance for precipitation remained very low at 1%, with no precipitation occurring.

The outlook for tonight in Rutherford County shows overcast skies with a cooler low of 67.1°F expected. Winds will decrease to a gentler 12.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation will maintain at a minimal 1%.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 53°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 24% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 84°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 6:16am Sunset 7:16pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 85°F 53°F Overcast Monday 80°F 64°F Overcast Tuesday 80°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 59°F Overcast Thursday 76°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 83°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 81°F 64°F Overcast

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