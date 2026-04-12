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Home Weather 4/12/26: Clear Sky and 53°F with Highs Reaching 84°F Later Today

4/12/26: Clear Sky and 53°F with Highs Reaching 84°F Later Today

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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features clear skies with a current temperature of 53.1°F. The wind is mild at 4.5 mph and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, residents of Rutherford County can expect a significant temperature rise, with highs reaching up to 84°F. The sky will turn overcast as the day progresses, although the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 2%. Wind speeds may pick up, reaching up to 15 mph.

Tonight, the temperature will drop slightly to a low of 66.4°F, maintaining overcast conditions. The wind will decrease slightly with speeds up to 12.6 mph. Similar to the daytime, the precipitation chance tonight remains low at 2%.

These conditions present a calm weather scenario with no severe weather alerts or warnings in effect for the area. Residents can enjoy a predominantly dry and cloudy day ahead.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
53°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
53°F · feels 52°F
Sunrise
6:16am
Sunset
7:16pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 84°F 53°F Overcast
Monday 82°F 62°F Overcast
Tuesday 80°F 64°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 59°F Overcast
Thursday 79°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 83°F 55°F Overcast
Saturday 83°F 62°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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