4/12/26: Clear Sky and 53°F with Highs Reaching 84°F Later Today

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features clear skies with a current temperature of 53.1°F. The wind is mild at 4.5 mph and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today, residents of Rutherford County can expect a significant temperature rise, with highs reaching up to 84°F. The sky will turn overcast as the day progresses, although the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 2%. Wind speeds may pick up, reaching up to 15 mph.
Tonight, the temperature will drop slightly to a low of 66.4°F, maintaining overcast conditions. The wind will decrease slightly with speeds up to 12.6 mph. Similar to the daytime, the precipitation chance tonight remains low at 2%.
These conditions present a calm weather scenario with no severe weather alerts or warnings in effect for the area. Residents can enjoy a predominantly dry and cloudy day ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|84°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|82°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|80°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|79°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|79°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|83°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|83°F
|62°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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