4/12/26: Clear Evening with Temperatures Cooling to 69°F Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 72°F. Winds are currently blowing at 8.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 84.2°F with a low of 53.1°F. Winds peaked at 15 mph, and there was virtually no chance of precipitation as the sky remained overcast throughout the day.

For tonight, the forecast indicates similar conditions with an expected low of 69.4°F. Winds will slightly decrease, reaching up to 12.2 mph. The sky will continue to be mostly overcast, and the chance of precipitation remains exceedingly low at 1%.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect stable weather conditions to continue, with no significant changes or weather alerts issued for the area.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 53°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 36% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 72°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:16am Sunset 7:16pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 84°F 53°F Overcast Monday 78°F 66°F Overcast Tuesday 86°F 63°F Overcast Wednesday 78°F 60°F Overcast Thursday 75°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 84°F 58°F Drizzle: light Saturday 79°F 59°F Overcast

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