4/12/26: Clear Evening with Temperatures Cooling to 69°F Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 72°F. Winds are currently blowing at 8.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation tonight.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 84.2°F with a low of 53.1°F. Winds peaked at 15 mph, and there was virtually no chance of precipitation as the sky remained overcast throughout the day.
For tonight, the forecast indicates similar conditions with an expected low of 69.4°F. Winds will slightly decrease, reaching up to 12.2 mph. The sky will continue to be mostly overcast, and the chance of precipitation remains exceedingly low at 1%.
Residents of Rutherford County can expect stable weather conditions to continue, with no significant changes or weather alerts issued for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|84°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|78°F
|66°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|86°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|78°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|75°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|84°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|79°F
|59°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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