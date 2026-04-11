4/11/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Chilly at 49.8, High of 81 Today

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 49.8°F. The wind is blowing at a speed of 4.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today’s forecast predicts a high of 81.1°F and a low of 49.3°F, with clear skies throughout the day. Wind speeds are expected to remain gentle, peaking at around 5 mph, with a minimal 3% chance of precipitation. No significant weather changes are anticipated during the day.
Tonight, the weather will shift slightly as conditions become overcast. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 64.2°F. Winds will continue at a light pace of up to 5 mph, and the chance of rain remains low at 2%.
Overall, the day and evening in Rutherford County will be marked by mild temperatures and minimal wind, maintaining mostly clear and stable conditions with no severe weather alerts issued.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|81°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|85°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|76°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|80°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|79°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|76°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|82°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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