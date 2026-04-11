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Home Weather 4/11/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Chilly at 49.8, High of 81...

4/11/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Chilly at 49.8, High of 81 Today

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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 49.8°F. The wind is blowing at a speed of 4.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 81.1°F and a low of 49.3°F, with clear skies throughout the day. Wind speeds are expected to remain gentle, peaking at around 5 mph, with a minimal 3% chance of precipitation. No significant weather changes are anticipated during the day.

Tonight, the weather will shift slightly as conditions become overcast. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 64.2°F. Winds will continue at a light pace of up to 5 mph, and the chance of rain remains low at 2%.

Overall, the day and evening in Rutherford County will be marked by mild temperatures and minimal wind, maintaining mostly clear and stable conditions with no severe weather alerts issued.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
49°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
7.2 (High)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
50°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
6:17am
Sunset
7:15pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 81°F 49°F Overcast
Sunday 85°F 56°F Overcast
Monday 76°F 62°F Overcast
Tuesday 80°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 79°F 61°F Overcast
Thursday 76°F 63°F Drizzle: light
Friday 82°F 60°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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