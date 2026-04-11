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Home Weather 4/10/26: Clear Sky and Cooling Night Temp of 64.6 After a Sunny...

4/10/26: Clear Sky and Cooling Night Temp of 64.6 After a Sunny High of 79.5

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Source Staff
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At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 64.6°F, and winds are blowing at a speed of 5.2 mph. There has been no precipitation reported this evening.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 79.5°F and a low of 46.2°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 10.3 mph. The sky was overcast, but no precipitation occurred as the chance was set at 0%.

Moving into tonight, conditions are expected to remain clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 61.3°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, topping out around 6 mph. There continues to be no precipitation expected, maintaining dry conditions throughout the night.

Residents and visitors can expect calm and comfortable weather for the remainder of the night into the early morning hours, making it ideal for any late-night outdoor activities or travel.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
46°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
45%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:18am
Sunset
7:14pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 80°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 79°F 54°F Overcast
Sunday 86°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 75°F 61°F Overcast
Tuesday 78°F 61°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 81°F 63°F Overcast

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