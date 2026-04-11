4/10/26: Clear Sky and Cooling Night Temp of 64.6 After a Sunny High of 79.5

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 64.6°F, and winds are blowing at a speed of 5.2 mph. There has been no precipitation reported this evening.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 79.5°F and a low of 46.2°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 10.3 mph. The sky was overcast, but no precipitation occurred as the chance was set at 0%.

Moving into tonight, conditions are expected to remain clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 61.3°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, topping out around 6 mph. There continues to be no precipitation expected, maintaining dry conditions throughout the night.

Residents and visitors can expect calm and comfortable weather for the remainder of the night into the early morning hours, making it ideal for any late-night outdoor activities or travel.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 46°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 45% UV Index 7.1 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:18am Sunset 7:14pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 80°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 54°F Overcast Sunday 86°F 55°F Overcast Monday 75°F 61°F Overcast Tuesday 78°F 61°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 61°F Drizzle: light Thursday 81°F 63°F Overcast

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