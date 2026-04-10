4/10/26: Clear Sky and 78.6°F in Rutherford County, Day High of 79.5°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 78.6°F. The wind is moving at a gentle pace of 5.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 79.5°F while temperatures dipped to a low of 46.2°F in the morning. The day remained dry and overcast, with wind speeds peaking up to 10.3 mph but no precipitation was recorded.

Tonight, the skies are expected to remain clear as temperatures descend to a low of 60.6°F. Winds will continue at a lighter pace, reaching up to 5.5 mph, and there remains no chance of precipitation overnight.

Residents and visitors should enjoy a tranquil evening under starry skies, providing perfect conditions for outdoor evening activities or perhaps some stargazing.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 46°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 26% UV Index 7.1 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 79°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 6:18am Sunset 7:14pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 80°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 80°F 54°F Overcast Sunday 80°F 56°F Overcast Monday 76°F 64°F Overcast Tuesday 79°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 80°F 62°F Overcast Thursday 80°F 63°F Overcast

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