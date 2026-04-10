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Home Weather 4/10/26: Clear Sky and 78.6°F in Rutherford County, Day High of 79.5°F

4/10/26: Clear Sky and 78.6°F in Rutherford County, Day High of 79.5°F

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Source Staff
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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 78.6°F. The wind is moving at a gentle pace of 5.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 79.5°F while temperatures dipped to a low of 46.2°F in the morning. The day remained dry and overcast, with wind speeds peaking up to 10.3 mph but no precipitation was recorded.

Tonight, the skies are expected to remain clear as temperatures descend to a low of 60.6°F. Winds will continue at a lighter pace, reaching up to 5.5 mph, and there remains no chance of precipitation overnight.

Residents and visitors should enjoy a tranquil evening under starry skies, providing perfect conditions for outdoor evening activities or perhaps some stargazing.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
46°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
26%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
6:18am
Sunset
7:14pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 80°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 80°F 54°F Overcast
Sunday 80°F 56°F Overcast
Monday 76°F 64°F Overcast
Tuesday 79°F 62°F Overcast
Wednesday 80°F 62°F Overcast
Thursday 80°F 63°F Overcast

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