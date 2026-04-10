4/10/26: Clear Skies and 78°F in Rutherford County, Calm Afternoon Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 78.3°F. Winds are presently blowing at 6.5 mph with no precipitation recorded.
Today’s temperature is expected to reach a high of 79°F with a low of 46.2°F in the early morning. Wind speeds could rise up to 10.3 mph, but the chance of precipitation will remain at 0%, reflecting a dry day.
Tonight, the skies will remain mainly clear as the temperature is forecasted to drop to a comfortable 60.8°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, peaking at around 6.2 mph, ensuring a calm evening ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|79°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|82°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|79°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|76°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|79°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|80°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|80°F
|63°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!