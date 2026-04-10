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Home Weather 4/10/26: Clear Skies and 78°F in Rutherford County, Calm Afternoon Expected

4/10/26: Clear Skies and 78°F in Rutherford County, Calm Afternoon Expected

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 78.3°F. Winds are presently blowing at 6.5 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature is expected to reach a high of 79°F with a low of 46.2°F in the early morning. Wind speeds could rise up to 10.3 mph, but the chance of precipitation will remain at 0%, reflecting a dry day.

Tonight, the skies will remain mainly clear as the temperature is forecasted to drop to a comfortable 60.8°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, peaking at around 6.2 mph, ensuring a calm evening ahead.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
46°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
31%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
78°F · feels 77°F
Sunrise
6:18am
Sunset
7:14pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 79°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 82°F 54°F Overcast
Sunday 79°F 56°F Overcast
Monday 76°F 64°F Overcast
Tuesday 79°F 62°F Overcast
Wednesday 80°F 62°F Overcast
Thursday 80°F 63°F Overcast

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