4/10/26: Clear Skies and 78°F in Rutherford County, Calm Afternoon Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 78.3°F. Winds are presently blowing at 6.5 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature is expected to reach a high of 79°F with a low of 46.2°F in the early morning. Wind speeds could rise up to 10.3 mph, but the chance of precipitation will remain at 0%, reflecting a dry day.

Tonight, the skies will remain mainly clear as the temperature is forecasted to drop to a comfortable 60.8°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, peaking at around 6.2 mph, ensuring a calm evening ahead.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 46°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 31% UV Index 7.1 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 78°F · feels 77°F Sunrise 6:18am Sunset 7:14pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 79°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 82°F 54°F Overcast Sunday 79°F 56°F Overcast Monday 76°F 64°F Overcast Tuesday 79°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 80°F 62°F Overcast Thursday 80°F 63°F Overcast

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