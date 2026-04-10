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Home Weather 4/10/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Warming to High 80

4/10/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Warming to High 80

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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 47.3°F under a clear sky, with a light breeze blowing at 3.9 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

Today’s weather forecast promises mostly overcast conditions, although temperatures will climb significantly, reaching a high near 79.9°F. Winds are expected to increase slightly, peaking at around 11.9 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of rain remains minimal at 1%, with no expected precipitation.

Tonight, the skies will clear as the temperature drops to a more moderate low of 61.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease to a gentle 6.1 mph. Similar to today, the precipitation chance during the night is low at 1%.

These conditions reflect a typical and calm weather pattern for the area, with no severe weather warnings in effect. Residents and visitors can anticipate a mild day followed by a slightly warmer and clear evening.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
47°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
58%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
47°F · feels 42°F
Sunrise
6:18am
Sunset
7:14pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 80°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 81°F 55°F Overcast
Sunday 79°F 57°F Overcast
Monday 71°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 79°F 59°F Overcast
Wednesday 77°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 82°F 62°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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