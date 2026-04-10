4/10/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Warming to High 80

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 47.3°F under a clear sky, with a light breeze blowing at 3.9 mph. There is currently no precipitation.
Today’s weather forecast promises mostly overcast conditions, although temperatures will climb significantly, reaching a high near 79.9°F. Winds are expected to increase slightly, peaking at around 11.9 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of rain remains minimal at 1%, with no expected precipitation.
Tonight, the skies will clear as the temperature drops to a more moderate low of 61.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease to a gentle 6.1 mph. Similar to today, the precipitation chance during the night is low at 1%.
These conditions reflect a typical and calm weather pattern for the area, with no severe weather warnings in effect. Residents and visitors can anticipate a mild day followed by a slightly warmer and clear evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|80°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|81°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|79°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|71°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|79°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|77°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|82°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
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