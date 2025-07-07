MARYVILLE/MADISON – Thousands of Tennessee Lottery winners enjoyed an extra-bright holiday weekend, including two players who won especially big on July 4th!

The Friday night drawings of two popular games resulted in jackpot winners for each one—a $780,000 Tennessee Cash winner in Maryville and a $380,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot winner in Madison.

The winning tickets were sold at:

–Tennessee Cash, $780,000, Ian’s Market, 2102 W. Lamar Alexander Pkwy. in Maryville.

–Daily Tennessee Jackpot, $380,000, Discount Beer & Tobacco, 208 E. Old Hickory Blvd. in Madison.

Tickets for both of these in-state games are just a dollar. And, for an extra dollar per play, there is a Quick Cash option for the chance to win up to $500 instantly. Tennessee Cash drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while Daily Tennessee Jackpot drawings are held every night.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

Source: TN Lottery

