311 Announces Tour Stop in Nashville

311 is bringing back the return of their Unity Tour in 2025. In support of their latest full-length album, Full Bloom, whose title track has surged into the Top 20 on the Alternative charts, the band is set to deliver another powerhouse live experience. Fans can sign up for tour updates and presale information now at unity-tour.com.

The tour will kick off on June 20 in Atlantic City, NJ, and stop at The Pinnacle on August 26th. Badflower will provide direct support on this tour.

Fans will have multiple opportunities to grab tickets before the general on-sale with first priority going to fans who are a part of 311 Nation. Tickets on sale to the general public starting this Friday, March 21 at 10AM local time.

