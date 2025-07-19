31 Tennessee Communities Receive $22 Million in Parks and Recreation Grants

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Office of Outdoor Recreation announced $22,059,191 in grants from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program, the Tennessee Recreation Initiative Program (TRIP), and the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) for 31 communities across the state.

The LPRF program provides state funding to match local government investments for projects and the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. All grant projects must be on publicly owned land.

The TRIP is a state-funded program that provides grant money to cities and counties that lack professional park and recreational directors and do not provide a comprehensive recreation delivery system in their community to assist with the establishment of the first Parks and Recreation Department.

The RTP program provides federal funding to match local government investments for land acquisition for trails, non-routine trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities.

“Local parks are an important aspect of outdoor recreation, and we are glad these grants will help communities across the state,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner of Conservation for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “This makes parks affordable for local governments, and we look forward to the results of this assistance.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with our local communities to help enhance enjoyment of the great outdoors,” said Brian Clifford, director of the Office of Outdoor Recreation. “These projects will directly improve health and strengthen economies, helping Tennessee thrive through parks and outdoor recreation.”

The grants announced today are as follows:

Awardee County Amount Awarded program Project Ardmore, City of Giles $50,000 TRIP 2025 Ardmore TRIP grant Atoka, Town of Tipton $300,000 LPRF 2025 Atoka Nancy Lane Park facilities and site improvements Bedford County Bedford $300,000 RTP 2025 Bedford County Blueway Bells, City of Crockett $400,000 LPRF 2025 City of Bells theater additions Bolivar, City of Hardeman $358,065 RTP 2025 City of Bolivar Sand Beach Lake trail improvement Johnson City Parks & Recreation Department Washington $445,125 LPRF 2025 Johnson City Willow Springs Park playground and splashpad Crossville, City of Cumberland $359,000 LPRF 2025 Crossville inclusive playground development Decherd, City of Franklin $50,000 TRIP 2025 Decherd TRIP grant Gallaway, City of Fayette $300,000 LPRF 2025 Gallaway Park development Phase I clearing parking and picnic area Goodlettsville, City of Sumner $1,129,012 LPRF 2025 Goodlettsville Moss-Wright Park pedestrian access and vehicular improvements Great Smoky Mountains Institute, Inc Blount $216,000 RTP 2025 Tremont Institute Spruce Flats Falls trail rehabilitation Greeneville, Town of Greene $100,000 LPRF 2025 Town of Greeneville Hardin Park playground and ball court upgrades Greeneville, Town of Greene $100,000 LPRF 2025 Town of Greeneville Hardin Park playground and ball court upgrades Hendersonville, City of Sumner $3,500,000 LPRF 2025 City of Hendersonville park improvements Huntingdon, City of Carroll $292,500 LPRF 2025 Huntingdon Kelly Sports Complex field improvements and parking Jonesborough, Town of Washington $1,750,000 LPRF 2025 Jonesborough pedestrian walkway, trail head and bike track development Lafollette, City of Campbell $2,773,000 LPRF 2025 LaFollette sports complex development project – Phase I Lakeland, City of Shelby $963,421 LPRF 2025 Lakeland Huff “N” Puff pickleball courts Lebanon, City of Wilson $353,625 LPRF 2025 City of Lebanon Don Fox Park playground improvements Louisville, Town of Blount $255,817 LPRF 2025 Town Hall Park improvements Luttrell, City of Union $55,000 LPRF 2025 Luttrell playground upgrades Meigs County Meigs $97,500 LPRF 2025 Meigs County East View Park and Ten Mile Park upgrades Oneida, Town of Scott $392,000 RTP Oneida Bear Creek Park trail development project Piperton, City of Fayette $392,000 RTP 2025 Piperton Piper Park trail and lighting Tennessee Division of Natural Areas Fayette $234,024 RTP Replacing and improving the boardwalk trail at Ghost River State Natural Area TSP – Cumberland Mountain State Park Cumberland $106,000 RTP 2024 Cumberland Mountain State Park historic CCC trail TSP – Johnsonville State Historic Area Humphreys $300,000 RTP 2024 Johnsonville State Historic Park trailhead and restrooms White Bluff, Town of Dickson $2,250,000 LPRF 2025 Town of White Bluff Nature Park White County White $50,000 TRIP 2025 White County TRIP grant White House, City of Robertson $704,000 LPRF Municipal Park pickleball courts & restroom facility Whitwell, City of Marion $125,000 LPRF 2025 City of Whitwell park improvements to tennis court and new basketball court Williamson County Williamson $3,458,100 LPRF 2025 Williamson County outdoor recreation project

Details for each award are:

City of Ardmore – Establishment of Parks and Recreation Department and hiring of director

Town of Atoka – ADA compliant concession stand, staff offices and maintenance shop, ADA pathway upgrades/repaving, paved park entry.

Bedford County – Duck River signage and equipment such as for water rescues.

City of Bells – Additions to theater including dressing area, prop storage, ADA restroom for cast office space, and backstage area for cast and storage. Heating and air, lighting, and commercial refrigeration for catering events for the theater

City of Bolivar – Trail improvement asphalting approx. 5,584 linear feet of 10-ft wide trail utilizing the existing gravel pathway.

City of Johnson City Parks & Recreation Department – Inclusive playground with diverse features such as slides, swings, climbing walls, balance beams, and sensory elements; poured-in-place surface with ramps and transfer platforms.

City of Crossville – Playground upgrades for inclusivity, ADA compliant walkways, and ADA parking spaces.

City of Decherd – Establishment of Parks and Recreation Department and hiring of director

City of Gallaway – Land clearing and grubbing, construction of an access drive and ADA parking area, seating area.

City of Goodlettsville – Widening of driveways, additional parking, ADA access pathways.

Great Smoky Mountains Institute, Inc. – Trail rehabilitation.

Town of Greeneville – ADA playground equipment and surfacing upgrades, repaving basketball/tennis courts (tennis courts to be converted to pickleball courts), new basketball goals, pickleball equipment, site prep. fencing.

City of Hendersonville – Various renovations of facilities, including ADA improvements, at Drakes Creek Park, Veterans Park, Memorial Park and Mallard Point Park.

City of Huntingdon – Ball field and parking lot improvements, lighting for 2 existing fields, grading and development for 2 new fields, additional parking area.

Town of Jonesborough – ADA pedestrian walkway connection from Jonesborough to Johnson City corporate limits to create pedestrian connections to parks and other recreation areas in Jonesborough, development of an ADA compliant restroom facility, ADA parking, trail head with bike track.

City of Lafollette – Development of a LaFollette Sports Complex including one access road, the initial parking lot with ADA spaces, 3 ball fields, a restroom/concession building, and ADA compliant walkways.

City of Lakeland – 6 pickleball courts and fencing; ADA compliant parking; a 19x10x8ft-8-in. restroom building; amenities such as shaded seating areas, picnic benches, and food truck stalls with electrical hookups; landscaping, lighting and utilities, and signage and branding.

City of Lebanon – New poured-in-place surfacing at the existing playground and ADA site improvements around the playground.

Town of Louisville – Renovate existing shaded seating area with new 30×60 pavilion, ADA parking improvements, sidewalk improvements, new park entrance.

City of Luttrell – ADA playground equipment and surfacing upgrades.

Meigs County– Improvements at East View Park and Ten Mile Park.

Town of Oneida – One mile ADA multi-use trail with ADA parking lot.

City of Piperton – Walking trail, trail lighting, landscaping.

Tennessee Division of Natural Areas – Ghost River State Natural Area – Rehab and replacement of sections of the boardwalk including adding steel footers and pressure treated wood. 10-foot extension will be required to link the entire trial together.

Tennessee State Parks – Cumberland Mountain State Park – Hiking trail rehab complete with signage, trailhead, and creek crossings.

Tennessee State Parks – Johnsonville State Historic Area– Installation of new toilet units to replace existing portable toilet units and create greater accessibility.

Town of White Bluff – New entrance road, parking, trail system, outdoor classrooms, outdoor event facilities, and restoration of existing pump house and windmill at the new Nature Park.

White County – Establishment of Parks and Recreation Department and hiring of director

City of White House – 3 lighted pickleball courts with fencing and restrooms.

City of Whitwell – Resurface tennis courts, seating upgrades, replacement of basketball court with new goals and fencing.

Williamson County – College Grove Park: expansion of 40 acres of undeveloped property added to the current 7.5 acre park, to include lighted baseball/softball fields, pavilions, picnic tables, an ADA walking trail, among other features; Wilkins Branch Mountain Bike Park: expansion of 81 acres of undeveloped property connected to the current 53-acre park, installing various features, including new biking trails and a pavilion with restrooms.

