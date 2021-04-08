2 Replace Grass with Low Maintenance Beds

Another way to decrease required mowing is to turn yard space into low-maintenance landscaped areas. The Tennessee Smart Yards program can help homeowners decide where and how to create the low-maintenance yard and landscaping they desire.

One thing to remember when trading grass for beds is that they also require maintenance. Beds will require mulching, pruning, leaf raking and deadheading. And the more plants you add, the more work they will require. Low maintenance doesn’t mean no maintenance.

“A lawn or garden that requires minimal care and effort will be one that has plants which needs match the site’s characteristics,” said Rutherford County Extension Agent Rachel Painter. “So, the first step to creating a lawn or garden that is minimal care will be a site assessment- evaluating the light, water, and space available for a plant to thrive. Then, you may begin planning and designing the landscape based on the site characteristics and your goals or needs for that particular area.”

Painter also suggests considering the amount of time required to build the landscaped area, and if it will require hiring a landscape designer and landscaping crew to build it and care for it.

There are a number of plant choices that are easy care, beautiful, and environmentally friendly. Local gardeners suggest ornamental grasses, flower beds using wildflowers and native plants, and/or shrub beds.