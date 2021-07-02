1 Ryman Street Party

116 Fifth Avenue North, Nashville

July 3, 10 am – 4 pm, July 4th, 11 am – 3 pm

The special weekend will feature free live music, food trucks, local vendors, and family activities on PNC Plaza, along with Hatch Print mystery grab bags, available on a first come first serve basis. Participating food vendors include Moose Head Kettle Corn, Daddy’s Dogs and Cousins Maine Lobster.

The Mother Church will also be open for tours – Experience the Soul of Nashville theater, Hatch Show Print Gallery and get your photo on stage. Tickets for tours are available at ryman.com.

The live music lineup for the GEICO Street Party at PNC Plaza includes Julie Williams, Taryn Papa, and Payton Taylor on Saturday, July 3 while Payton Smith will join Payton Taylor on Sunday, July 4.