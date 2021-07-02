If you want to spend the 4th of July in downtown Nashville, here are a few things to do for the holiday.
1Ryman Street Party
116 Fifth Avenue North, Nashville
July 3, 10 am – 4 pm, July 4th, 11 am – 3 pm
The special weekend will feature free live music, food trucks, local vendors, and family activities on PNC Plaza, along with Hatch Print mystery grab bags, available on a first come first serve basis. Participating food vendors include Moose Head Kettle Corn, Daddy’s Dogs and Cousins Maine Lobster.
The Mother Church will also be open for tours – Experience the Soul of Nashville theater, Hatch Show Print Gallery and get your photo on stage. Tickets for tours are available at ryman.com.
The live music lineup for the GEICO Street Party at PNC Plaza includes Julie Williams, Taryn Papa, and Payton Taylor on Saturday, July 3 while Payton Smith will join Payton Taylor on Sunday, July 4.
2Fifth + Broadway
501 Commerce Street, Nashville
The new development in downtown Nashville is celebrating its grand opening with a special Art in Motion exhibit. Art In Motion continues each evening at 8 pm with an Artistic Light Installation dedicated to Nashville, where 170 light fixtures will bring artwork by Metro Nashville Public Schools students and local artists to life with synchronized music and other exciting experiential elements. While you are there be sure to grab a bite from some of Nashville’s best-known restaurants like Slim & Husky, Hattie B’s, Desano Pizza, Thai Esane, and more.
34th on Broadway
First and Broadway, Nashville
The Nashville 4th of July celebration is back! Kicking off at 4:50 pm with a message from City of Nashville Mayor, John Cooper followed by performances with Brad Paisley taking the stage at 8 pm. Food trucks will be available on Fifth Avenue and First Avenue near Ascend Amphitheater. Nashville Symphony will be performing at 9:20 pm to the fireworks display from Ascend ending around 10 pm.