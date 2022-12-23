3 Things to Know Before the Titans Play the Texans

The Titans (7-7) host the Texans (1-12-1) on Saturday (12/24) at 12 PM on CBS.

Malik Willis Will Start

Ryan Tannehill has been battling an ankle injury and will miss his third game of the year. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis is making his third career start and second against the Texans. Willis did get the win on October 30th against Houston but was not responsible for a touchdown.

The Titans Remain in First Place With a Win

Despite losing four games in a row Mike Vrabel’s team will continue in first place with a win. The AFC South is in control by the Titans but the Jaguars (6-8) are creeping up the ranks and have won their last two games.

Derrick Henry Has Rushed for 200+ Yards Against the Texans Four Times

Henry has been known to dominate Houston on the ground. The last four times these two teams have played he has rushed for over 200 yards and combined for nine touchdowns. Throughout his career, he has 202 carries and 1,254 yards against the Texans.