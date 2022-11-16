3 Things to Know Before the Titans Game Thursday Against the Packers

The Titans (6-3) will take on the Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 PM on Prime Video or CBS (channel 5 locally).

Here are 3 things to know before the game:

1.The Titans are (7-6) All Time Against Green Bay

Dating all the way back to 1972 when the Titans franchise was known as the Oilers, these teams met for the first time. Because Tennessee is in the AFC and the Packers are in the NFC they do not play that often. The last time they played against each other was in 2020 when Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdowns in a 40-14 win in Green Bay.

2.Aaron Rodgers Averages 314 Passing Yards Per Game Against the Titans

This could be a problem for the Titan’s secondary as they are among the league’s worst in passing yards allowed per game this season. Cornerback Caleb Farley will miss this game and defensive back Kristian Fulton is listed as questionable.

3.The Titans Have a Winning Record on the Road This Year

The 2022 season has been good for Mike Vrabel’s team as the visiting team. They are (3-2) playing away from Nissan Stadium with wins over the Colts (4-5-1), Commanders (5-5), and Texans (1-7-1).