3 Season of Murfreesboro

2227 Old Fort Parkway

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

(615) 895-5471

Website: https://www.seasonsofmurfreesboro.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/seasonsofmurfreesbororestaurantlounge/

Hours: March 17, 8:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Get ready for Micro Leprechaun Madness Midget Wrestling. An 18 and older event, this is billed as “no small event.” It features the “World Famous” Micro-Wrestling All*Stars Fighting Irish Leprechauns as they invade Murfreesboro for a one night only. Dubbed as action packed, lewd, crude, politically incorrect and totally over the top with some audience participation. Their press release says, “Too Raw for WWE Monday Night RAW, Too Elite for All Elite on Wednesday Night and Too Much Smackdown for WWE Friday Night Smackdown, but Not Too Much for Murfreesboro, Tennessee.” Come see something wild while indulging in a green beer or two.