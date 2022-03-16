Spring is fast on its way and it is time to celebrate all things green. On March 17, it is time to put on something green, and enjoy some green beer, soda bread, Irish stew, colcannon and champ. Top it all off with an Irish jig. Here are three places in Murfreesboro with their own celebrations of all things Irish.
1Mayday Brewery
521 Old Salem Road
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 603-7699
Website: maydaybrewery.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MaydayBrewery/
Time: March 17, 6:00 p.m. until ???
There is no place more fun to toss back a green beer than Mayday Brewery. Join Ozzy and the gang for lots of green, plus good beer, good cheer, good luck, and good food. Top House will be performing live from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Music City Waygu will be serving an Irish inspired menu.
2Bar Louie
2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2395
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 410-4120
Website: https://www.barlouie.com/locations/us/tn/murfreesboro/the-avenue-at-murfreesboro
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BarLouieMurfreesboro/
Time: March 17, 5:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
This year Bar Louis is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all week long. They will feature green beer, Guinness pints, Jameson sidecars with any beer, and Irish slammers. They will have giveaways, and more. DJ Exquisite will perform from 5:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday night. Loyalty card members will get a chance to win a trip for two to Dublin, Ireland.
3Season of Murfreesboro
2227 Old Fort Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 895-5471
Website: https://www.seasonsofmurfreesboro.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/seasonsofmurfreesbororestaurantlounge/
Hours: March 17, 8:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Get ready for Micro Leprechaun Madness Midget Wrestling. An 18 and older event, this is billed as “no small event.” It features the “World Famous” Micro-Wrestling All*Stars Fighting Irish Leprechauns as they invade Murfreesboro for a one night only. Dubbed as action packed, lewd, crude, politically incorrect and totally over the top with some audience participation. Their press release says, “Too Raw for WWE Monday Night RAW, Too Elite for All Elite on Wednesday Night and Too Much Smackdown for WWE Friday Night Smackdown, but Not Too Much for Murfreesboro, Tennessee.” Come see something wild while indulging in a green beer or two.