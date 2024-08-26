$3 Million Mega Millions Winner Sold in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO/COOKEVILLE 8-25-2024 – What a weekend! Drawings over the past couple of days at the Tennessee Lottery created thousands of winners throughout the state, including a whopping $3 million Mega Millions win in Murfreesboro and a $210,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot win in Cookeville.

That’s right: A lucky player in Murfreesboro matched all five Mega Millions white numbers Friday night and added the Megaplier option, bringing the total win to $3 million. That ticket was sold at Circle K, 2493 S. Church Street in Murfreesboro.

Another lucky player, this time in Cookeville, matched all numbers of the Daily Tennessee Jackpot game Friday night to win the jackpot of $210,000. That ticket was sold at Colonial Foodmart, 2202 Burgess Falls Road in Cookeville.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

Source: TN Lottery

