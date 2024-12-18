3 Men Wanted After Alleged Altercation at Walmart

December 17, 2024 – MPD detectives are attempting to identify three men who are alleged to have gotten into an altercation with a couple at the S. Rutherford Blvd. Walmart on December 3.

The victims told police one of the men threatened them with a knife in the parking lot. Once inside the store, the victims said they were confronted a second time. There was a physical altercation and one of the men threatened them again with the knife. The men were seen leaving the store in a newer model gray Nissan Altima.

If you can assist with identifying the men, contact Detective Drew Stalnaker at 629-201-5615.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email