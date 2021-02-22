It’s National Margarita Day. For your at-home celebrations, we are sharing these recipes for you to show off your bartending skills.
photo by Rachel Uniatowski
1Azalea Margarita
1.5 oz Patrón Silver
- .5 oz Patrón Citrónge Orange
- 1 oz Pineapple juice
- .5 oz Lime juice
- .5 oz Grenadine
Method: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain into a rocks glass.
photo by Rachel Uniatowski
2Margarita Caliente
1.5 oz Patrón Silver
- 1 oz Patrón Citrónge Orange
- 1 oz Fresh lime juice
- .5 oz Passion fruit syrup
- 4 Dashes Chipotle Tabasco
- 2 Bar spoons orange marmalade
- + Orange twist for garnish
Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, and shake to chill and texturize. Strain into a double old-fashioned glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange twist.
photo by Rachel Uniatowski
3Patrón Classic Margarita
1.5 oz Patrón Silver
- 1 oz Patrón Citrónge Orange
- .75 oz Fresh lime juice
- .25 oz Simple syrup
- + Lime wedge for garnish
- + Kosher salt (optional)
Method: Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a rocks glass and garnish with a lime wedge. Optionally, salt half the rim of the glass with kosher salt.