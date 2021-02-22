classic margarita
photo by Rachel Uniatowski

It’s National Margarita Day. For your at-home celebrations, we are sharing these recipes for you to show off your bartending skills.

photo by Rachel Uniatowski

1Azalea Margarita

  • 1.5 oz    Patrón Silver

  • .5 oz      Patrón Citrónge Orange
  • 1 oz       Pineapple juice
  • .5 oz      Lime juice
  • .5 oz      Grenadine

Method: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain into a rocks glass.

photo by Rachel Uniatowski

2Margarita Caliente

  • 1.5 oz    Patrón Silver

  • 1 oz       Patrón Citrónge Orange
  • 1 oz       Fresh lime juice
  • .5 oz      Passion fruit syrup
  • 4            Dashes Chipotle Tabasco
  • 2            Bar spoons orange marmalade
  • +            Orange twist for garnish

Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, and shake to chill and texturize. Strain into a double old-fashioned glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange twist.

photo by Rachel Uniatowski

3Patrón Classic Margarita

  • 1.5 oz    Patrón Silver

  • 1 oz       Patrón Citrónge Orange
  • .75 oz    Fresh lime juice
  • .25 oz    Simple syrup
  • +            Lime wedge for garnish
  • +            Kosher salt (optional)

Method: Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a rocks glass and garnish with a lime wedge. Optionally, salt half the rim of the glass with kosher salt.

