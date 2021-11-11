Rutherford County Schools
A trio of players from Rutherford County have been named semifinalists for this year’s Tennessee Titans Mr. Football awards.
Jordan James (Oakland) and Alex Mitchell (Riverdale) are among the Class 6A semifinalists for the Mr. Football trophy, while Upton Bellenfant (Stewarts Creek) is a semifinalist for Kicker of the Year.
They are among five semifinalists in nine classifications and a statewide kicker category. The top three candidates will be unveiled by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 23 in an announced streamed live on the Titans website.
The finalists will then be announced at a ceremony hosted by the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, which will also stream live on the Titans website.
This is the 37th year the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school players.
The top players in each classification will receive the customary Mr. Football Trophy, while the two remaining semifinalists will receive plaques.
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Jordan James, Oakland
Carson Jones Maryville
Alex Mitchell, Riverdale
Destin Wade, Summit
Keaten Wade, Summit
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek
Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma
George Laster, Brentwood Academy
Andrew Southard, Pope John Paul II
Josh Turbyville, Knoxville Catholic