The Tennessee Titans prevailed in a 34-31 overtime win against the Colts on Sunday afternoon. This was a big win considering the Titans were trailing 14-0 in the beginning of the game. Let’s dive into three factors that led them to victory.

Kevin Byard’s Interception

Late in the 4th quarter, Safety Kevin Byard was beating himself up for a penalty that ultimately allowed Indianapolis to tie the game at 31-31 and force overtime. But just under 6 minutes left in overtime, and he was out for redemption. Byard intercepted a pass from Colts QB Carson Wentz, and returned it to the Indianapolis 32-yard line. This forced turnover was the play that led to the Titans game-winning drive.

Byard was quoted saying “I definitely take a lot of blame for putting my team in that position, to need to go into overtime.” He said “I was sitting on the sideline thinking, “I have to redeem myself. I have to redeem myself.” Byard, who played college football for Middle Tennessee, definitely corrected his mistakes and set his team up for Sunday’s win.

Ryan Tannehill and AJ Brown Connect

These two have been on fire the past few games, and this last one was no different. Brown caught 10 passes from Tannehill on Sunday, and went for 155 receiving yards. One of those includes a 57-yard touchdown. This comes off an eight-catch, 133-yard performance against the Chiefs, and a seven-catch, 91-yard game against the Bills for Brown.

The wide receiver and his quarterback were both quoted crediting the other, with Brown first saying, “It is really not me, it’s (Ryan) Tannehill. Some of the throws today, he couldn’t have put it in a better place…He has always been accurate, but he’s been balling.”

Tannehill went on to say “He’s a heck of a football player, makes huge plays for us weekly. I love him as a friend, too. … He is extremely talented, and dangerous with the ball in his hands.” The quarterback said he will continue to pass to his wide receiver as long as he’s open. AJ Brown now has 35 catches for 509 yards and three touchdowns in seven games played.

Resiliency

The Titans, who started off this season with a less than hot start, are now 6-2 after winning their last 4 games. Yesterday was their second overtime win this season. They sit atop not just the AFC South, but the AFC conference as a whole.

Just as they fought their way to victory yesterday, the Titans have fought hard as the ‘underdogs’ for much of the season so far, and with many injuries plaguing the team as well. Despite all this, the team has continued to battle and manage to win, and is proving to the NFL that they are a resilient group. Coach Mike Vrabel was quoted saying fondly about his team, “There’s guys that are banged up, beat up, but they find a way. I am so honored and humbled to be their coach.”

The Titans will play the Rams on the road next week on November 7th as they look to continue their win streak.