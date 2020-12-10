1 Christmas at Oaklands Mansion

December 11, 12, 18 and 19

900 N. Maney Avenue

Murfreesboro, TN

Website: http://www.oaklandsmansion.org/

Event Hours: 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m.

Reservations Required, Admission Charge

An annual event, touring Oaklands over the holidays is a 50-year-old tradition. Small groups will be taken through the festively decorated historical home and landmark on a candlelight tour in the evening. It is a great way for kids to see what life was like before video games and cell phones.

“Ring in the holiday season by experiencing the magic of Christmas. Your ticket purchase supports education and preservation right here in our community,” said James Manning, Executive Director of Oaklands.

This year, in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, all tickets must be purchased in advance at oaklandsmansion.org. There are a limited number of tickets available for each night. When purchasing tickets, a time will need to be chosen, also. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Be prepared to show proof of payment at check-in.

All staff members will be wearing masks per all state, local and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19.

For everyone’s safety, use of Oaklands’ main drive will be limited to those being dropped off at the entrance or for ADA accessible parking in front of the Visitors Center. All other parking will be located at Oaklands Park Picnic Pavilion at 427 Roberts Street.

Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-11, and those under 5 are free.