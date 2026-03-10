3/9/26: Partly Cloudy Evening, Mild at 61°F, Light Winds

At 9:31 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with the temperature at 61.5°F and a light breeze blowing at 5.5 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 71.4°F and the low was at 49.5°F. The wind peaked at 12.7 mph and there was a 43% chance of precipitation, but no rain materialized. The day also experienced some fog conditions.

Tonight, the sky is expected to become overcast with temperatures descending to a low of around 59.9°F. Winds will continue to blow up to 12.7 mph and the chance of precipitation remains at 43%.

Please stay tuned to local updates for any sudden changes in the weather forecast.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 49°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 5.5 (Moderate) Precip 43% chance · 0 in Now 62°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 7:04am Sunset 6:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 71°F 49°F Fog Tuesday 72°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 73°F 50°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 52°F 39°F Drizzle: dense Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 70°F 44°F Clear sky Sunday 70°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate

