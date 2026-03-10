Monday, March 9, 2026
3/9/26: Partly Cloudy Evening, Mild at 61°F, Light Winds

3/9/26: Partly Cloudy Evening, Mild at 61°F, Light Winds

Source Staff
At 9:31 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with the temperature at 61.5°F and a light breeze blowing at 5.5 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 71.4°F and the low was at 49.5°F. The wind peaked at 12.7 mph and there was a 43% chance of precipitation, but no rain materialized. The day also experienced some fog conditions.

Tonight, the sky is expected to become overcast with temperatures descending to a low of around 59.9°F. Winds will continue to blow up to 12.7 mph and the chance of precipitation remains at 43%.

Please stay tuned to local updates for any sudden changes in the weather forecast.

Today's Details

High
71°F
Low
49°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
43% chance · 0 in
Now
62°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
7:04am
Sunset
6:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 71°F 49°F Fog
Tuesday 72°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 73°F 50°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 52°F 39°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 70°F 44°F Clear sky
Sunday 70°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

