3/9/26: Partly Cloudy Evening, Mild at 61°F, Light Winds

At 9:31 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with the temperature at 61.5°F and a light breeze blowing at 5.5 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 71.4°F and the low was at 49.5°F. The wind peaked at 12.7 mph and there was a 43% chance of precipitation, but no rain materialized. The day also experienced some fog conditions.
Tonight, the sky is expected to become overcast with temperatures descending to a low of around 59.9°F. Winds will continue to blow up to 12.7 mph and the chance of precipitation remains at 43%.
Please stay tuned to local updates for any sudden changes in the weather forecast.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|71°F
|49°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|72°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|73°F
|50°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|52°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Friday
|62°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|70°F
|44°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|70°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
